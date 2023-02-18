China's Tianjin notches double-digit growth in actual use of foreign investment

Xinhua) 11:30, February 18, 2023

TIANJIN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The actual use of foreign investment in north China's Tianjin Municipality increased 10.4 percent year on year to 5.95 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, the Tianjin municipal bureau of commerce said Friday.

For the second year running, Tianjin delivered double-digit growth in the actual use of foreign investment, the bureau added.

For 2023, the growth target has been set at 10 percent.

To this end, Tianjin is planning a raft of measures, including organizing overseas trips to attract investment, and dialogues between the municipal government and foreign-invested enterprises in Tianjin, according to Sun Jiannan, director of the commerce bureau.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)