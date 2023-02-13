Tianjin Municipality announces 673 key construction projects in 2023

Xinhua) 09:25, February 13, 2023

Constructors install the components of photovoltaic (PV) panels at the construction site of a PV power project at a sea crystal salt field in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 7, 2023. Tianjin Municipality has announced 673 key construction projects in 2023, with a total investment of 1.53 trillion yuan (about 224.8 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A constructor directs as the components of photovoltaic (PV) panels are lifted at the construction site of a PV power project at a sea crystal salt field in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 7, 2023.

This aerial photo shows a large machine lifting construction equipments for Tianjin Rail Transit Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 11, 2023.

This aerial photo shows the construction site of a photovoltaic (PV) power project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 7, 2023.

A constructor works at the construction site of a section of Tianjin Rail Transit Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 11, 2023.

This aerial photo shows the construction site of an ethylene project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 9, 2023.

A constructor works at the construction site of a section of Tianjin Rail Transit Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 11, 2023.

