Tianjin Municipality announces 673 key construction projects in 2023
Constructors install the components of photovoltaic (PV) panels at the construction site of a PV power project at a sea crystal salt field in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 7, 2023. Tianjin Municipality has announced 673 key construction projects in 2023, with a total investment of 1.53 trillion yuan (about 224.8 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This aerial photo shows a large machine lifting construction equipments for Tianjin Rail Transit Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 11, 2023. Tianjin Municipality has announced 673 key construction projects in 2023, with a total investment of 1.53 trillion yuan (about 224.8 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This aerial photo shows the construction site of a photovoltaic (PV) power project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 7, 2023. Tianjin Municipality has announced 673 key construction projects in 2023, with a total investment of 1.53 trillion yuan (about 224.8 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A constructor works at the construction site of a section of Tianjin Rail Transit Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 11, 2023. Tianjin Municipality has announced 673 key construction projects in 2023, with a total investment of 1.53 trillion yuan (about 224.8 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This aerial photo shows the construction site of an ethylene project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 9, 2023. Tianjin Municipality has announced 673 key construction projects in 2023, with a total investment of 1.53 trillion yuan (about 224.8 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
