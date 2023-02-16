Huawei becomes partner of Bangladesh's largest software expo

February 16, 2023

DHAKA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- With the slogan "WELCOME TO THE SMARTVERSE BASIS SoftExpo 2023," Bangladesh's largest exhibition of information and communication technology (ICT) will begin here on Feb. 23.

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) is organizing the exhibition to showcase the latest technology innovations and ICT capabilities of Bangladesh to the world.

The capacity of Bangladesh's information technology sector will be highlighted through various programs in this four-day exhibition.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between BASIS and Chinese telecom giant Huawei recently.

At the signing ceremony, BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed said, "We are now moving towards achieving the Smart Bangladesh goal. We are hopeful that BASIS SoftExpo 2023 will play a significant role in achieving this goal and take Bangladesh a step ahead in digitalization."

"Huawei has achieved the leading position in the ICT field worldwide. We are delighted to partner with Huawei, a telecom technology, products, software, and solutions leader," he said.

Alex Li, vice president of Cloud Business Group of Huawei South Asia, said, "BASIS SoftExpo 2023 will be a congregation for everyone in the ICT ecosystem to make the Smart Bangladesh journey a success. Huawei has been working in the ICT sector of Bangladesh for more than 24 years. Huawei will stand with Bangladesh in achieving the Smart Bangladesh goal as it did in fulfilling the dream of Digital Bangladesh."

"We have partnered with BASIS with the same vision and we will showcase our latest cloud technology and cloud solutions for different industries and solutions at this SoftExpo so each and every member in this ecosystem can learn more about the latest technologies and implement them for better success," he added.

More than 23 seminars and technical sessions will be held at the BASIS SoftExpo 2023. About 300,000 visitors including government and private policy makers, 200 national and international speakers, and IT experts, IT sector businessmen, foreign delegations, domestic and foreign IT users and interested young students will visit the event.

