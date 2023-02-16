Senior CPC official meets Uzbek acting FM

Xinhua) 09:24, February 16, 2023

Wang Yi (4th L), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Bakhtiyor Saidov (3rd R), Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Feb. 15, 2023. Wang made a technical stop in Tashkent en route to Europe for a visit and held a brief meeting with Saidov at the airport. (Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan/Handout via Xinhua)

TASHKENT, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met Wednesday with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made a technical stop in Tashkent en route to Europe for a visit and held a brief meeting with Saidov at the airport.

The two sides spoke highly of China-Uzbekistan friendship and discussed future high-level exchanges.

They agreed to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, push for more results in all-round mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Uzbekistan as well as in cooperation between China and Central Asia, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

