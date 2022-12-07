Chinese vice premier to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 15:56, December 07, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan from Dec. 8 to 10 at the invitation of the two countries' governments.

