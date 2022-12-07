Home>>
Chinese vice premier to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
(Xinhua) 15:56, December 07, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan from Dec. 8 to 10 at the invitation of the two countries' governments.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese cultural relic protection efforts bring new luster to ancient city of Khiva, Uzbekistan
- Xi receives friendship award from Uzbek President Mirziyoyev
- SCO Samarkand Summit to write splendid chapter of friendship, win-win cooperation
- Xi receives Order of Friendship conferred by Uzbek President Mirziyoyev
- China, Uzbekistan pledge to advance mutually beneficial cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.