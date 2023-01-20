Chinese FM, Uzbek acting FM hold phone talks on ties

Xinhua) 13:14, January 20, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday held a phone conversation with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister, at the latter's request.

Qin said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Uzbekistan relations have entered a fast lane of development.

China is ready to join hands with Uzbekistan to well implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and push for more achievements in all-round and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Noting that firm mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests is the political foundation and core essence of China-Uzbekistan relations, Qin said China will continue to unswervingly support Uzbekistan's independent development, and oppose external interference in its domestic affairs.

For his part, Saidov said he is ready to make joint efforts with Qin to consolidate the two countries' friendship and push for new achievements in cooperation in various fields.

Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China policy, holds highly aligned positions with China on issues concerning regional security and stability, and will continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning respective core interests, Saidov noted.

