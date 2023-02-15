China leads world in green energy technology: experts

China has been at the forefront of the world in green energy technology, construction of supporting facilities and market development, said experts participating in the “World Energy Decarbonization Pathways” webinar launched by the Global Green Development Alliance (GLOGDA) on Feb. 10, 2023.

Dr. Richard Dasher, Director of the US-Asia Technology Management Center at Stanford University

Dr. Richard Dasher, the director of the US-Asia Technology Management Center at Stanford University, believes that promoting green energy relies on the joint efforts of the government, the public, and enterprises. The government should raise public awareness of the use of green energy, strengthen international cooperation, formulate tax and fiscal incentives, and promote the possibility of enterprises and individuals using new technologies. Consumers should constantly change their living habits, especially their "buying" habits, and establish energy-saving concepts. Finally, as a company uses new technologies or updates existing ones, it should be market-oriented and seek affordable solutions that people want.

The application of new energy in China is a good example, Dasher said. China has already become a mainstream market for electric vehicles (EVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs). Sales of new energy cars registered a year-on-year increase of 93.4 percent in 2022, according to statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

According to a McKinsey report, by 2026, global renewable-electricity capacity is expected to rise more than 80 percent from 2020. Dasher said AI-enabled intelligent grid management, which reduces energy use through increased efficiency and better integration with renewables, and smart home and construction industry will become the trend.

The speakers at the webinar believe that finding ways to work together to achieve carbon neutrality goals will be potential areas of cooperation between the US and China.

