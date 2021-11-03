Top scientists discuss carbon governance at World Laureates Forum

Xinhua) 16:47, November 03, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- World's top scientists called for global cooperation and joint efforts in green energy development and climate change at the ongoing 4th World Laureates Forum in Shanghai.

At a sub-forum themed on dual carbon governance, science and environmental experts explored ways to cope with issues including renewable energy storage, carbon sink and the balance between managing climate change and economic growth.

Steven Chu, the 1997 Nobel Prize laureate in physics, said rising temperature is the main environmental risk facing humanity. The best solution is cutting greenhouse gas emissions through the development of renewable energy.

Noting that China is a leader in clean energy transmission and distribution, Chu said China and other countries can "work together in trying to share best practices and how we can coordinate electrical distribution and transmission systems."

Zhou Chenghu, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said China has been building a carbon sink ecosystem and has put enormous efforts into strengthening the management of carbon emissions from animal husbandry. China has also been expanding afforestation and urban greening and adopting biological technology to capture carbon dioxide.

"The land ecosystem has a vast capacity for carbon sink and will play a vital role in carbon neutralization in China. Cooperation with other countries is essential to the process," Zhou said.

Professor Yang Peidong, who has been named a MacArthur "genius" Fellow, has developed solar cells based on nanoparticles and artificial photosynthesis devices called "liquid sunlight." He believes technology can significantly broaden the prospects of clean energy application in the future.

"If humans can simulate photosynthesis and use carbon dioxide catalysts and nanomaterial technology to separate water, it can generate infinite clean energy," said Yang.

Lars Peter Hansen, the 2013 Nobel Prize winner in economics, has been committed to the study of green finance and the economy. He expounded on the uncertainties, consequences and economic policies brought about by climate change and urged that consensus should be reached with wise and prudent policies in place.

While highlighting the role of technology in reducing carbon emissions, attendees at the panel agreed that a green and low-carbon development model is the imperative of the future. They also noted that advanced low-carbon and digital technology is the solid foundation for a successful transition in the energy industry.

Based on the theme "Open science: building an open innovation ecosystem," the three-day forum, which kicked off Monday, gathered more than 130 decorated scientists, including 68 Nobel Prize winners, this year.

Co-organized by the World Laureates Association and the China Association for Science and Technology, the forum aims to build a platform for high-level dialogue in the international scientific community.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)