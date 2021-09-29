Int'l desert forum seeks to tap green energy potential

Xinhua) 09:41, September 29, 2021

HOHHOT, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- An international desert forum opened in Ordos City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to discuss green energy transition Tuesday.

Amid China's efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions, the 8th Kubuqi International Desert Forum aims to better tap the potential of energy transformation in desertified areas and explore a sustainable development model.

More than 400 officials, scholars, business and finance representatives from 20 countries, regions and international organizations participated in the forum held online and offline.

In a video address at the opening ceremony, Wan Gang, chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, called for continued efforts to promote global ecological progress and sustainable development, as well as to help achieve carbon emission goals.

China has announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, said in a video address that land management can help combat climate change.

"China has a well established territorial spatial planning system. It coordinates land use for food security, environmental conservation, and urban-rural development," said Thiaw.

The Kubuqi International Desert Forum has been held biennially since 2007.

