Beijing to host parallel green hydrogen forum

Xinhua) 10:18, May 09, 2022

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A parallel forum of the first Green Hydrogen Global Assembly and Exhibition 2022, slated for May 17-18 in Barcelona, will be held in Beijing's Daxing District.

The Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone will host the parallel forum on May 18. Government officials, experts, scholars, and industry leaders are expected to share the latest ideas on the development of green hydrogen, strategies and progress online and offline.

Beijing launched the pilot zone in August last year to carve out hydrogen energy-technology application scenarios and incubations.

China produced about 33 million tonnes of hydrogen in 2021, making it the world's largest hydrogen producer.

By 2035, the proportion of hydrogen produced from renewable energy will increase significantly, according to a plan jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration in March.

