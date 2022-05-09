Beijing to host parallel green hydrogen forum
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A parallel forum of the first Green Hydrogen Global Assembly and Exhibition 2022, slated for May 17-18 in Barcelona, will be held in Beijing's Daxing District.
The Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone will host the parallel forum on May 18. Government officials, experts, scholars, and industry leaders are expected to share the latest ideas on the development of green hydrogen, strategies and progress online and offline.
Beijing launched the pilot zone in August last year to carve out hydrogen energy-technology application scenarios and incubations.
China produced about 33 million tonnes of hydrogen in 2021, making it the world's largest hydrogen producer.
By 2035, the proportion of hydrogen produced from renewable energy will increase significantly, according to a plan jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration in March.
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts emphasize developing green hydrogen in China for industrialization
- China home to 40 pct of world's hydrogen refueling stations: official
- China makes steady headway in promoting green energy transition
- BiH, China launch construction of green energy project
- China-Africa cooperation supports Africa's transition to green energy
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.