Memorial march held in Vancouver to commemorate missing and murdered indigenous women and girls

Xinhua) 11:22, February 15, 2023

People participate in the Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2023. Thousands of people participated in the march to commemorate the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An indigenous woman holding a photo participates in the Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2023. Thousands of people participated in the march to commemorate the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in the Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2023. Thousands of people participated in the march to commemorate the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An indigenous man holding photos of victims participates in the Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2023. Thousands of people participated in the march to commemorate the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Indigenous women holding photos of victims participate in the Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2023. Thousands of people participated in the march to commemorate the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Indigenous women holding photos of victims participate in the Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2023. Thousands of people participated in the march to commemorate the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An indigenous girl participates in the Women's Memorial March in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2023. Thousands of people participated in the march to commemorate the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)