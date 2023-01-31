Canada confirms more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths

Xinhua) 10:44, January 31, 2023

A patient is wheeled out from an ambulance to a hospital in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Case and death information were up to Jan. 21 with weekly change in cases and deaths reaching 11,029 and 229 respectively, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

OTTAWA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Canada has renewed its number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths to 4,550,256 and 50,380 respectively, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Monday.

Case and death information were up to Jan. 21 with weekly change in cases and deaths reaching 11,029 and 229 respectively, the agency said.

A statement issued by the PHAC on Monday said that as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve and is still circulating widely across Canada, the government will determine the best course of action to limit the spread of the virus and mitigate its health and societal impacts.

Acknowledging the WHO director general's determination that COVID-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern, Canada will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, the PHAC said.

According to the PHAC, Canada continues to contribute to and assess the global epidemiology of COVID-19, including working with international partners to enhance viral genomic sequencing capacity.

As COVID-19 activity continues and hospitalizations remain elevated in Canada, layers of prevention, including keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and personal protective practises, remain the best approach to reduce the risk of developing severe illness and limit the burden on the health system, the PHAC said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)