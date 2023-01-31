COVID-19 cases now at low level in China: National Health Commission

Xinhua) 09:33, January 31, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission on Monday said that COVID-19 cases are at a low level in the country, with numbers nationwide gradually decreasing.

At a press conference held by the State Council joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism, commission official Fu Wei said that fever clinic patients, hospital outpatients and emergency cases in township clinics and community health centers increased after Dec. 21, 2022, when monitoring began, and have since decreased, with numbers now dropping steadily.

Chen Cao, a research fellow at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that no dominant novel coronavirus subvariants other than BA.5.2 and BF.7, which are currently predominant, have been detected in China so far.

