Chinese rescue team will proceed without hesitation in Turkiye: female team member

Ecns.cn) 09:04, February 15, 2023

Two members of China's Blue Sky Rescue Team carry out rescue operations in Türkiye. (Photo provided to China News Service )

(ECNS) -- "Rescue has no borders. Chinese rescue forces will proceed without hesitation," said Chen Jiahuan, a 28-year-old member of China's Blue Sky Rescue Team who is carrying out rescue operations in Türkiye.

Chen, from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, arrived in Türkiye on Thursday afternoon together with the third batch of members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to the Chinese rescue team when they landed at the Istanbul airport. "A local Turk said China is a great country. Thank you for your support and kind contribution. I hope you are all safe," Chen recalled.

According to Chen, nearly 300 people from the Blue Sky Rescue Team have joined rescue efforts at present. And another 108 members have been dispatched to Türkiye on Friday and Sunday, local time.

"From Thursday to Saturday, theBlue Sky Rescue Team has searched 25 buildings and 133 workplaces, rescuing 28 trapped people, but only two survived the disaster," said Chen, who accepted a short interview during the break, and then returned to her mission.

Local care has motivated the Chinese rescuers in the cold Turkish weather. "Residents lit a fire for rescuers by the roadside and shared their bread with us," said Chen.

"The strength of one person is weak, but the strength of a group of people is strong," she added.

Official data shows that strong quakes jolted Türkiye last Monday have brought the total fatalities in the country and neighboring Syria to over 33,000.

