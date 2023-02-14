"China Sky Eye" under maintenance in SW China's Guizhou Province
Staff members perform a regular maintenance operation on the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb. 13, 2023.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Staff members are pictured during a regular maintenance on the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb. 13, 2023.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A staff member performs a regular maintenance operation on the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb. 13, 2023.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.
Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's gigantic telescope identifies over 740 pulsars
- China's FAST discovers largest atomic cloud in universe
- China's FAST telescope spots huge atomic gas structure
- China's FAST telescope films magnetic fields nearby fast radio burst
- A bird's eye view of the "China Sky Eye"
- In pics: China's FAST telescope in Guizhou
- Astronomy gives impoverished township in SW China’s Guizhou a facelift
- China's FAST telescope under maintenance in Guizhou
- China's FAST telescope detects over 660 new pulsars
- Over 660 new pulsars identified by China's FAST telescope since October 2017
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.