"China Sky Eye" under maintenance in SW China's Guizhou Province

Xinhua) 16:50, February 14, 2023

Staff members perform a regular maintenance operation on the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb. 13, 2023.

FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 740 pulsars since its launch, the research team has announced.

Dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Staff members are pictured during a regular maintenance on the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb. 13, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

A staff member performs a regular maintenance operation on the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb. 13, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This aerial panorama photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

