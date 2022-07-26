China's FAST telescope under maintenance in Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:25, July 26, 2022

The long-time exposure photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Using FAST, or the "China Sky Eye," scientists have identified over 660 new pulsars. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

