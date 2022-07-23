Over 660 new pulsars identified by China's FAST telescope since October 2017

Xinhua) 11:01, July 23, 2022

Aerial panoramic photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Using FAST, also dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," scientists have identified over 660 new pulsars since October 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

