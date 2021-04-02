Video: We Are China

China's FAST telescope officially opens to world

Xinhua) 09:04, April 02, 2021

China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest filled-aperture and most sensitive radio telescope, has officially opened to the world starting Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu, Wang Jingyun)

