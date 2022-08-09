Home>>
A bird's eye view of the "China Sky Eye"
(People's Daily App) 09:47, August 09, 2022
By July this year, scientists had identified over 660 new pulsars, using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), known as the "China Sky Eye." The world's largest single-dish radio telescope has greatly expanded the limits of our view of the universe. Click on to the video and and see a bird’s view of the "China Sky Eye."
(Video source: Xinhua, edited by Song Jiachen)
