A bird's eye view of the "China Sky Eye"

(People's Daily App) 09:47, August 09, 2022

By July this year, scientists had identified over 660 new pulsars, using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), known as the "China Sky Eye." The world's largest single-dish radio telescope has greatly expanded the limits of our view of the universe. Click on to the video and and see a bird’s view of the "China Sky Eye."

(Video source: Xinhua, edited by Song Jiachen)

