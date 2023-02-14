Ivory artifacts intercepted by customs officials in central China

Xinhua) 14:43, February 14, 2023

CHANGSHA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Customs officials have seized three ivory items weighing about 1 kg in total from an imported package in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Changsha Customs said they found the three artifacts hidden in a package declared as glass cups and cigarette holders and later identified them as modern-day ivory products.

The seizure made on Feb. 9 was the largest of its kind reported by Changsha Customs since 2020, according to customs officials.

The Chinese government suspended imports of ivory and ivory products in 2015 and ended related commercial processing and sales at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.

The country has also seen a significant decline in ivory smuggling cases amid intensified crackdown on such crimes. The total volume of seized ivory products plunged to 68 kg in 2021 from 9.2 tonnes in 2019, according to the General Administration of Customs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)