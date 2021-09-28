Chinese customs record 41,600 interceptions of harmful species in Jan.-Aug.

Xinhua) 10:40, September 28, 2021

Photo shows ants seized from a Turkish parcel in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 12, 2020. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese customs reported a total of 41,600 interceptions of hazardous animals or plants in the first eight months of this year, official data showed Monday.

These interceptions involved 288 different species, according to the General Administration of Customs.

From January to August, customs nationwide also returned or destroyed 377 batches of substandard farm produce from 33 countries and regions, the administration said.

