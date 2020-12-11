Chinese customs seize over 200 harmful insects

Customs officials in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality seized 265 tiny flies from an inbound parcel, local authorities said.

The humpbacked flies, also known as coffin flies, were found on the surface of a canned fish inside the parcel, according to the Chongqing customs.

The small creature can parasitize other insects as well as human skin, which may lead to severe damage to the ecological chain and deaths of other insects.

The customs have destroyed the canned fish in accordance with regulations.