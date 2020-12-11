Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese customs seize over 200 harmful insects

(Xinhua)    10:15, December 11, 2020

Customs officials in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality seized 265 tiny flies from an inbound parcel, local authorities said.

The humpbacked flies, also known as coffin flies, were found on the surface of a canned fish inside the parcel, according to the Chongqing customs.

The small creature can parasitize other insects as well as human skin, which may lead to severe damage to the ecological chain and deaths of other insects.

The customs have destroyed the canned fish in accordance with regulations.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York