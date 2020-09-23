Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Chinese customs bust refined oil smuggling rings

(Xinhua)    16:22, September 23, 2020

FUZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Customs police in the city of Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, have arrested 43 suspects in relation to a refined oil smuggling case involving goods worth 1.7 billion yuan (about 250 million U.S. dollars).

The suspects were apprehended in a coordinated police raid across several cities in Fujian, Hubei and Sichuan provinces on Sept. 17. Eight oil-smuggling rings were hit and more than 600 tonnes of smuggled refined oil were seized from seven vessels and an oil depot, according to customs police in Fuzhou.

A preliminary investigation has shown the arrested suspects trafficked around 250,000 tonnes of refined oil by sea near the Taiwan Straits and Zhoushan Islands.

Further investigation is underway.

