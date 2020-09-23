Chinese customs bust refined oil smuggling rings

FUZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Customs police in the city of Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, have arrested 43 suspects in relation to a refined oil smuggling case involving goods worth 1.7 billion yuan (about 250 million U.S. dollars).
The suspects were apprehended in a coordinated police raid across several cities in Fujian, Hubei and Sichuan provinces on Sept. 17. Eight oil-smuggling rings were hit and more than 600 tonnes of smuggled refined oil were seized from seven vessels and an oil depot, according to customs police in Fuzhou.
A preliminary investigation has shown the arrested suspects trafficked around 250,000 tonnes of refined oil by sea near the Taiwan Straits and Zhoushan Islands.
Further investigation is underway.
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Commentary: U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historic…
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…
Premier Li says China's economy expected to register positi…