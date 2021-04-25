Home>>
Chinese customs seize fossilized teeth of prehistoric shark
(Xinhua) 13:36, April 25, 2021
CHONGQING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The customs in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have seized two fossilized teeth of a megalodon, a prehistoric species of shark.
The fossils, weighing 104.8 grams and 57.6 grams each, were found in a parcel when going through the customs in Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.
The megalodon, meaning "big tooth," was a giant shark that lived roughly 28 million to 150,000 years ago. It is believed to be a fierce predator in prehistoric oceans with a bite force five times that of a great white shark.
With a presumed maximum length of 18 meters and a weight of 50-70 tonnes, it is one of the largest predators of all time.
