Chinese customs seize fossilized teeth of prehistoric shark

Xinhua) 13:36, April 25, 2021

CHONGQING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The customs in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have seized two fossilized teeth of a megalodon, a prehistoric species of shark.

The fossils, weighing 104.8 grams and 57.6 grams each, were found in a parcel when going through the customs in Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

The megalodon, meaning "big tooth," was a giant shark that lived roughly 28 million to 150,000 years ago. It is believed to be a fierce predator in prehistoric oceans with a bite force five times that of a great white shark.

With a presumed maximum length of 18 meters and a weight of 50-70 tonnes, it is one of the largest predators of all time.

