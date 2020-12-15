Hong Kong customs teams up with mainland, macao customs to curb cross-boundary counterfeit goods trans-shipment

The Hong Kong Customs has conducted a joint operation with the Chinese mainland and Macao customs to combat cross-boundary counterfeiting activities and seized about 18,000 items of suspected counterfeit goods worth an estimated 2.3 million HK dollars.

The joint operation was held between Nov. 23 and Dec. 13. The three customs administrations stepped up inspection of goods across the three places and destined for abroad.

The suspected counterfeit goods seized by Hong Kong Customs included backpacks, mobile phones and accessories, leather products, clothes and footwear.

This is the third joint operation by the three customs administrations this year. The last two ran between April and May, and between August and September. During the three operations, Hong Kong Customs seized a total of about 58,000 items of suspected counterfeit goods with an estimated market value of about 9.3 million HK dollars.

Under Hong Kong's Trade Descriptions Ordinance, any person who imports or exports any goods with any forged trademark commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of 500,000 HK dollars and imprisonment for five years. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.75 HK dollars)