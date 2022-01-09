Immigration inspection checkpoint in south China's Dongxing resumes customs clearance

Xinhua) 09:24, January 09, 2022

Police officers of immigration inspection checkpoint wearing protective suits prepare to work at Dongxing port in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2022. The immigration inspection checkpoint in Dongxing has resumed customs clearance Saturday with strict epidemic control and prevention measures after the suspension since Dec. 21, 2021 due to the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A police officer of immigration inspection checkpoint checks a truck at Dongxing port in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2022. The immigration inspection checkpoint in Dongxing has resumed customs clearance Saturday with strict epidemic control and prevention measures after the suspension since Dec. 21, 2021 due to the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows a truck being disinfected at an immigration inspection checkpoint in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The immigration inspection checkpoint in Dongxing has resumed customs clearance Saturday with strict epidemic control and prevention measures after the suspension since Dec. 21, 2021 due to the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows trucks waiting to pass an immigration inspection checkpoint in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The immigration inspection checkpoint in Dongxing has resumed customs clearance Saturday with strict epidemic control and prevention measures after the suspension since Dec. 21, 2021 due to the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)