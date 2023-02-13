Senior Chinese diplomat to visit France, Italy, Hungary, Russia, attend 59th Munich Security Conference in Germany

Xinhua) 16:51, February 13, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will visit France, Italy, Hungary and Russia from Feb. 14 to 22 at the invitation of the governments of the four countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, will also attend the 59th Munich Security Conference, and deliver a speech at its China session to communicate the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security advocated by President Xi Jinping, make clear China's abiding commitment to peaceful development and share China's position on major international issues in light of the theme of the Conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)