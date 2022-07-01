Chinese FM to attend several high-level international meetings

Xinhua) 21:54, July 01, 2022

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Myanmar and attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Indonesia upon invitation.

Wang will also pay an official visit to Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia and host the second Meeting of China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism from July 3 to 14, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Friday.

Wang will also chair the 14th Meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the sixth Meeting of China-Cambodia Intergovernmental Coordination Committee in Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said the spokesperson.

