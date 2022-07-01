Home>>
Wang Yi to visit Southeast Asian countries from July 3 to 14
(CGTN) 18:39, July 01, 2022
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia from July 3 to 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Friday.
Wang will attend the 7th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' meeting hosted by Myanmar and a conference of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers at the invitation of Indonesia.
