Chinese, Maltese FMs hold talks on boosting cooperation

Xinhua) 13:05, July 24, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with visiting Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on Friday with visiting Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo.

Wang said that China appreciates Malta's long-term adherence to the one-China principle and its support on issues concerning China's core interests.

The two sides should jointly resist and oppose the politicization of the COVID-19 origin-tracing issue and the stigmatization of the epidemic, he said.

China is willing to sign an implementation plan for the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative with Malta, and will support Malta in playing its due role in international and regional affairs, said Wang.

Bartolo offered condolences to China on the severe floods in Henan Province. He expressed his expectations for deepening mutual trust, expanding common interests, and boosting cooperation in various fields.

The Maltese side advocates that Europe and China should strengthen cooperation instead of competing with each other, said Bartolo.

