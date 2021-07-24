Chinese, Maltese FMs hold talks on boosting cooperation
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with visiting Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
CHENGDU, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on Friday with visiting Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo.
Wang said that China appreciates Malta's long-term adherence to the one-China principle and its support on issues concerning China's core interests.
The two sides should jointly resist and oppose the politicization of the COVID-19 origin-tracing issue and the stigmatization of the epidemic, he said.
China is willing to sign an implementation plan for the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative with Malta, and will support Malta in playing its due role in international and regional affairs, said Wang.
Bartolo offered condolences to China on the severe floods in Henan Province. He expressed his expectations for deepening mutual trust, expanding common interests, and boosting cooperation in various fields.
The Maltese side advocates that Europe and China should strengthen cooperation instead of competing with each other, said Bartolo.
Photos
Related Stories
- US' Indo-Pacific Strategy a ‘regression of history,’ should be swept into dustbin: Wang Yi
- Wang Yi meets with Cambodian deputy prime minister in Chongqing
- Wang Yi attends opening ceremony of Exhibition of Achievements on China International Development Cooperation
- FM Wang Yi speaks on China's foreign policy and external relations
- Visit to Southeast Asian countries boosts solidarity against pandemic, development cooperation: Wang Yi
- All countries, large or small, are equal: Chinese FM
- Chinese, Maltese FMs agree to further develop bilateral ties over phone talk
- China ready to expand exchanges, cooperation with South Korea: Wang Yi
- Chinese FM hails multilateralism as correct path to tackle challenges
- Chinese FM stresses non-interference in other countries' internal affairs
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.