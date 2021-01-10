All countries, large or small, are equal: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) holds talks with his Seychelles counterpart Sylvestre Radegonde in Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yan)

VICTORIA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday that China's diplomacy has always adhered to the principle that all countries, large or small, are equal and that China-Seychelles relations are a model in this regard.

Wang made the remarks during his talks with his Seychelles counterpart Sylvestre Radegonde.

Wang said China has always advocated multilateralism, opposed power politics, promoted democratization in international relations, and supported the United Nations to play its due role in international affairs.

Wang said that big countries should take the lead in abiding by the basic norms of international relations, not interfering in other countries' internal affairs, helping small and medium-sized developing countries, and assuming their international responsibilities in dealing with climate change and promoting sustainable development.

As the largest developing country, China is willing to fulfill its international obligations. China's development is a growing force for peace, justice, and other developing countries, he said.

Wang said that China supports Seychelles, as an equal member of the international community, to play a more active role in international affairs and is willing to work with the country to safeguard world peace, stability, and prosperity.

On his part, Radegonde spoke highly of China's adherence to the principle of equality between large and small countries. He appreciated China's efforts to safeguard the interests of small and medium-sized countries and developing countries. He also appreciated that China always stands together with developing countries in international affairs.