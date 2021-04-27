Home>>
Wang Yi attends opening ceremony of Exhibition of Achievements on China International Development Cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:22, April 27, 2021
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the opening ceremony of Exhibition of Achievements on China International Development Cooperation and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
