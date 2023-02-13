New Begonia species discovered in SW China’s Yunnan

Photo shows flowers of a Begonia longlingensis plant discovered at the Xiaoheishan Provincial Nature Reserve in Longling county, Baoshan city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ding Hongbo)

Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Begonia in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, according to the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

During a field investigation at the Xiaoheishan Provincial Nature Reserve in Longling county, Baoshan city in September 2021, the research team discovered an unknown Begonia genus and named the new species Begonia longlingensis after the place where it was found.

After literature research and review by authoritative international Begonia genus experts, the plant was identified as a new plant species.

The plant is a perennial herb that grows mainly under broadleaf evergreen trees at the nature reserve, and its flowering period usually lasts from August to September each year. It has yellow stamens resembling auspicious cloud patterns and crystal clear light pink petals.

The plant looks similar to Begonia wenshanensis but differs in terms of flower shape and fruit shape, said Ding Hongbo, an assistant engineer at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden.

“The discovery of Begonia longlingensis reflects Longling county’s important achievements in biodiversity protection, and the plant has good conditions at the nature reserve,” said Sun Xingxu, an engineer at the management and protection bureau of the Xiaoheishan Provincial Nature Reserve.

