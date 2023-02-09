New plant species found in SW China

February 09, 2023

KUNMING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Begonia in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

During a field investigation at a nature reserve, the research team discovered an unknown flowering population of Begonia and named the new species Begonia longlingensis, which refers to the type locality in Longling County.

After review by authoritative international Begonia genus experts, the plant was identified as a new plant species and named after the place where it was found.

The plant is a perennial herb that grows mainly under broadleaf evergreen trees at Xiaoheishan Nature Reserve, with its flowering period usually lasting from August to September each year. It has yellow stamens resembling auspicious cloud patterns and crystal clear light pink petals.

It looks similar to B. wenshanensis but differs in terms of flower shape and fruit shape, said Ding Hongbo, an assistant engineer at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden.

