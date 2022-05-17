Home>>
Explore the wonders of plant growth
(People's Daily App) 14:26, May 17, 2022
Do you know what plant growth looks like? Under the camera, seeds sprout, blossom and grow. The green shoots break through the earth and we see the tenacity and hope from those plant.
Find a seed and explore the secrets of growth together!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
