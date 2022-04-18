China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.8 pct in Q1

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial capacity utilization rate came in at 75.8 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, down 1.4 percentage points from the previous year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

Among the three major sectors, the mining sector's utilization rate in Q1 stood at 77 percent, increasing 1.7 percentage points from the same period in 2021, NBS data showed.

The utilization rate of manufacturing came in at 75.9 percent while that of the production and supply of utilities stood at 73.8 percent.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year.

