China's chemical fiber industry records growth in revenue

Xinhua) 15:54, April 09, 2022

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's chemical fiber industry registered growth in its operating revenue in the first two months of this year, official data has shown.

Major companies with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.14 million U.S. dollars) in the industry raked in 147.8 billion yuan from January to February, up 14.6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The total profits of the industry, however, slumped 32.7 percent from the same period in 2021 to 4.5 billion yuan, the ministry said.

During the January-February period, the total output of the industry reached 10.15 million tonnes, up 3 percent year on year, data from the ministry showed.

