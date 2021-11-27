China's industrial profits sustain growth in first 10 months

Xinhua) 13:37, November 27, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms maintained sound growth momentum in the first 10 months of the year as industrial production continued to recover and business operations continued improvements, official data showed Saturday.

Industrial firms with annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.1 billion U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits soaring 42.2 percent year on year in the January-October period to top 7.16 trillion yuan, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The volume surged 43.2 percent compared with the 2019 level, putting the average January-October growth for 2020 and 2021 at 19.7 percent.

In the first 10 months, 32 out of 41 industries saw a year-on-year expansion in their profits, while eight others logged declines.

In October alone, major industrial companies raked in profits of 818.74 billion yuan, up 24.6 percent year on year, quickening from the 16.3-percent gain reported in September, NBS data showed.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)