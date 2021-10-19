We Are China

2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference opens in NE China's Shenyang

Ecns.cn) 11:23, October 19, 2021

A visitor takes a self-fie at the innovation achievements exhibition of the 2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Themed "Empowering High Quality, Generate New Momentum", the 2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference opened in Shenyang on Monday.

The conference aims to promote the integration of industrialization and informatization in a wider scope, in greater depth and at a higher level.

