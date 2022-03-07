We Are China

China's beverage industry records solid growth in 2021

Xinhua) 08:46, March 07, 2022

A worker monitors a production line of the Swire Coca-Cola Beverages Hubei Limited in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Major beverage producers in China registered double-digit growth in output last year, official data shows.

In 2021, major beverage producers saw their output rise 12 percent year on year to over 183 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In December alone, the beverage output amounted to 13.59 million tonnes, up 8.3 percent year on year.

Major producers refer to companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan (about 3.16 million U.S. dollars).

