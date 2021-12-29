BMW to open upgraded plants in China

Xinhua) 08:40, December 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2021 shows the new Tiexi Plant of BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) under construction in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. German luxury carmaker BMW on Dec. 16 announced its upgraded strategy in the Chinese market, with three new or upgraded plants that are in Shenyang and Zhangjiagang to open in 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

