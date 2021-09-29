China's endemic plant species lost over 80 years rediscovered in Longling, Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:41, September 29, 2021

Photo shows specimens of the rare Berberis species preserved in the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, U.K. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Baoshan municipal committee)

Chinese plant researchers recently discovered a new population of rare species derived from the Berberidaceae plant family in the Longling county of Baoshan city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

It is a new species that was first described by a British Berberis expert in 1942 according to specimens collected by Chinese plant taxonomist Yu Dejun in Yongde county (formerly known as Shunning county), Lincang city, Yunnan, four years earlier, explained Tan Yunhong, a researcher with the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Since their initial discovery, no specimens of the species were recorded and their records were "lost" for over 80 years.

"According to the latest taxonomic study of Berberis, although this new species is morphologically similar to Berberis sikkimensis, they have some 'identifiable' differences in leaf characteristics and fruit morphology," Tan explained, adding that it was not until 2020 that the rare species was officially identified as a new one.

"The re-discovery of this rare species of Berberis in Longling makes the county the only known distribution area except Shunning. It was learned from investigations that at present the species of Berberis is growing well in Longling, "said Tan.

