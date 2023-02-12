Senior Chinese diplomat meets with Nicaraguan guest

Xinhua) 09:23, February 12, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Saturday met with Laureano Ortega, advisor on investment, trade and international cooperation at the Nicaraguan president's office.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, commended the progress China and Nicaragua have made since the resumption of diplomatic relations more than one year ago. He said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, cooperation between China and Nicaragua has advanced rapidly, bringing the two countries to the forefront of China-Latin America relations.

The resumption of bilateral ties conforms to the trend of history, serves the interests of the two peoples and will open up broader prospects for the all-round development of bilateral relations, said Wang.

Laureano Ortega said that Nicaragua firmly supports China's efforts to safeguard national security and territorial integrity, and opposes external interference.

Nicaragua supports the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative proposed by China, Laureano Ortega added.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)