Interview: Nicaragua, China chart course for future development of ties, says Nicaraguan FM

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada smiles during an interview in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Nicaragua is seeking to achieve the wellbeing of the Nicaraguan people, said Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, adding that the country will remain committed to its objectives of progress and social justice.

Its cooperation and exchange with China will be beneficial for fulfilling those goals, he said.

MANAGUA, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Nicaragua share the aspiration for development and have common interests, which are essential for the resumption of diplomatic ties and help chart the course for their future development, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Thanks to these political and historical foundations, "we were able to resume diplomatic ties between two fraternal countries and peoples," he said.

The resumption of diplomatic relations also marks the restoration and confirmation of the ties between Nicaragua's ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front and the Communist Party of China, he noted.

Staff members convey Chinese COVID-19 vaccine at an airport in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

It is an opportunity for the Central American country to join in China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

China has carried out a wide range of projects to improve global equity and boost global cooperation and development, said the foreign minister.

The two countries have similar foreign policies, as both of them agreed to develop friendly ties on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, according to a joint communique signed between the two countries.

The Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States serves as a link between China and the regional bloc, he said.

