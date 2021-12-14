Nicaraguans praise country's resumption of diplomatic relations with China

Xinhua) 08:31, December 14, 2021

MANAGUA, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The resumption of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua is a correct decision made by the Nicaraguan government, which will bring more development opportunities to the two countries and benefit the Nicaraguans, locals from various walks of life have said.

Laureano Ortega, adviser to the Nicaraguan president and a government representative, said the resumption of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and China marks the restoration and confirmation of the ties between Nicaragua's ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front and the Communist Party of China, as well as between the peoples of the two countries.

The resumption of diplomatic ties is based on the one-China principle, which the Sandinista National Liberation Front and the Nicaraguan government will always respect, Ortega added.

Yanina Nogra, mayor of Masaya, a city in western Nicaragua, said that the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries is very important and expressed the hope that Masaya could establish a sister-city relationship with a Chinese city.

Elvis Tapia, mayor of the small cultural city Niquinohomo, told Xinhua that it is hoped that cooperation between the two countries will bring more opportunities to the city and promote the city's economic growth.

Edgad Yego, mayor of the tourist city Catarina, said that the Nigerian people are pleased with the decision of their government and welcome the Chinese people to visit their country.

China is a well-governed country with fast economic growth and rapid scientific and technologic progress, which Nicaragua can learn from, said Yego.

The resumption of diplomatic relations will bring great opportunities to Nicaragua, said Bismarck Sierro, a sociologist at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua.

China, a major economy in the world, has become a partner of Nicaragua, which will encourage Nicaraguan manufacturers to export to a huge market like China, and promote bilateral cooperation in culture, education and other areas, Sierro said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)