Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the Resumption of Diplomatic Relations Between China and Nicaragua

People's Daily Online) 15:56, December 10, 2021

On 10 December 2021, China and Nicaragua signed the Joint Communiqué on the Resumption of Diplomatic Relations Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua. The two Governments have decided to recognize each other and resume diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communiqué.

There is but one China in the world and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. These facts are grounded in history and law, and represent a universally agreed norm governing international relations.

Nicaragua is an important country in Central America. The Government of Nicaragua recognizes and commits to abide by the one-China principle, severs the so-called “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan, resumes diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. This is the right choice that is in line with the global trend and has people’s support. China highly appreciates this decision.

On the basis of the five principles of peaceful coexistence, China stands ready to work with Nicaragua on enhancing friendly cooperation in various fields to the benefit of our two countries and peoples.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

