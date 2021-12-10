Chinese FM welcomes Nicaragua's decision to cut ties with Taiwan

CGTN) 16:34, December 10, 2021

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Nicaragua's decision to cut ties with the Taiwan region and resume diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Wang stressed that Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legal government representing the whole country, including the Taiwan region.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)