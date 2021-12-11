China, Nicaragua resume diplomatic relations

Xinhua) 15:22, December 11, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada via video link in Anji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 10, 2021. (Xinhua)

China and Nicaragua signed Friday in Tianjin the joint communique on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua.

According to the communique, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua, in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and resume diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communique.

The two governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, the communique said.

The government of the Republic of Nicaragua recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, it said.

The government of the Republic of Nicaragua shall sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The government of the People's Republic of China appreciates this position of the government of the Republic of Nicaragua, the communique said.

The communique was signed by Ma Zhaoxu, Chinese vice foreign minister, and Laureano Ortega Murillo, representative from the government of Nicaragua.

Ma pointed out that the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm of international relations and a universal consensus of the international community. The government of Nicaragua has made a political decision to recognize and promise to abide by the one-China principle and resume diplomatic relations with China without any preconditions.

"It is in full compliance with the fundamental and long-term interests of Nicaragua and its people. It once again fully proves that adhering to the one-China principle is a correct choice that conforms to international justice and the trend of the times," Ma said, adding that the one-China principle is an overriding trend of the times with popular support.

Noting that a new chapter has opened in China-Nicaragua relations, Ma said China stands ready to develop cooperation in various fields with Nicaragua on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, so as to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

The vice foreign minister said China supports Nicaragua's fight against the pandemic, and is willing to actively promote extensive cooperation between the two countries on economy and people's livelihood, social development, infrastructure construction, trade and investment, and further strengthen communication and coordination in multiple areas.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday extended his warm congratulations to China and Nicaragua for resuming diplomatic relations at a record-breaking speed in a virtual meeting with the visiting delegation from Nicaragua.

China has got yet another new friend in Latin America and the Caribbean region, as well as another good partner in advancing the construction of the Belt and Road projects and the building a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said.

Nicaragua has made an important decision to resume and develop normal relations with China, and stands on the right side of history together with most countries in the world, he added.

Wang called on the two sides to build a strong political foundation for the one-China principle, jointly draw up a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations, and promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields in an orderly manner.

Nicaragua has become the 181st country to establish normal diplomatic relations with China.

"Today is an important historical moment for the Nicaraguan government and its people," said Laureano Ortega Murillo, adviser to Nicaragua's president.

Hailing the long history of exchanges and the revolutionary friendship and brotherhood between the two parties and the two countries, he said the resumption of diplomatic relations has gained full support from the Nicaraguan people.

Nicaragua will fully fulfill its commitments, firmly abide by the one-China principle, and support China's efforts to achieve national reunification, he said.

The Nicaraguan side spoke highly of China's vital role in safeguarding world peace and stability, and is willing to work jointly to safeguard national sovereignty and independence, practice multilateralism and safeguard international equity and justice, he said.

In a virtual meeting with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, Wang made four proposals on developing bilateral ties: firmly upholding the one-China principle, blueprinting future cooperation, cementing the foundation of popular support, and firmly supporting each other.

He called on the two countries to advocate the practice of multilateralism, promote the democratization of international relations, and jointly build a new type of international relations.

"We welcome the Nicaraguan side to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative and join the Belt and Road Initiative at an early date," Wang said, adding that China stands ready to work with Nicaragua and Latin American countries to build China-Latin America relations characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, opening-up, and benefit for the people in a new era.

Moncada said Nicaragua will accelerate all-around cooperation with China in trade and investment, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges, and media to promote mutual understanding and enhance the well-being of the two peoples.

Nicaragua actively supports and is willing to negotiate with China at an early date to sign a cooperation document on joining the Belt and Road Initiative, Moncada added.

Yuan Dongzhen, an expert on Latin America with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said he was not surprised to hear the news that China and Nicaragua have resumed diplomatic ties.

"This is an inevitable choice, as no country can refuse to make contact with China, given the rise of China's international influence and increasingly important role in international affairs," Yuan said.

Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, said the fact that Nicaragua has ended its so-called "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan showed that the attempt by the Democratic Progressive Party to solicit U.S. support for "Taiwan independence" is simply futile.

Ruan said unlike some Western countries who are keen to seek hegemony, China has always stood on the side of developing countries, firmly safeguarding their rights and interests, as well as international justice and fairness, which is the reason that more and more developing countries are choosing to strengthen ties with China.

