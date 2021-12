COVID-19 vaccines provided by China arrive in Nicaragua

Xinhua) 08:45, December 14, 2021

Staff members convey Chinese COVID-19 vaccine at an airport in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec. 12, 2021. A batch of COVID-19 vaccine provided by China arrived in Nicaragua on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)