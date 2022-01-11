Xi's special envoy attends inauguration ceremony of Nicaraguan president for new term

MANAGUA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Cao Jianming on Monday met with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and attended his inauguration ceremony for a new presidential term.

Cao, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, conveyed Xi's congratulations and good wishes to Ortega.

China highly appreciates Nicaragua's correct decision to break "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and resume diplomatic ties with China, which is in keeping with history and a general global trend, said Cao.

Since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations over a month ago, bilateral ties have achieved rapid development with the joint efforts of both sides, illustrating how the resumption of diplomatic relations is not only beneficial to both countries but also to the two peoples, Cao added.

China, said Cao, is willing to work together with Nicaragua to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance, solidly promote practical cooperation and deepen multilateral coordination, thus enabling the friendship between the two countries to flourish.

For his part, Ortega expressed his sincere gratitude to Xi for sending a special envoy to attend the inauguration ceremony, and asked Cao to convey his greetings to Xi.

Ortega said Nicaragua has closely followed the achievements the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the past century. He also congratulated China on achieving its goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, eradicating absolute poverty, and successfully convening the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Since the resumption of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and China, bilateral relations have grown, said Ortega.

Nicaragua will firmly adhere to the one-China principle, fully support and is willing to join the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi, and stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields to bolster the future of bilateral relations, he added.

